Springfield honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. with a oehealing and unitya celebration
A Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration is being held at the MassMutual Center Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This year, the celebration's theme is "Lifting the Spirit of Healing and Unity." More than 700 people from Springfield will be performing in music, song, and dance performances during the celebration, honoring Dr. King's legacy.
