Springfield & Holyoke: 2 cities on di...

Springfield & Holyoke: 2 cities on different sides of the a sanctuary citya issue

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would pull funding for cities and towns that don't fully cooperate with federal authorities on immigration. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News the City of Springfield is not a "sanctuary city"; "If the federal authorities reach out to us and they have a reason for a reason for reaching out and there is a situation there, we will follow through with that."

