Springfield City Council introduced two new commitees
The Springfield City Council created two committees to help improve the public relationship with the police, as well as MGM Springfield . The first is the "Police and Community Relations Committee", which is tasked with making recommendations on how the City of Springfield can improve the relationship between police and the Springfield community.
