Springfield Christmas tree pick-up begins Tuesday
The Springfield Department of Public Works is reminding residents to put the trees out on their regular recycling day by 6:00 a.m. Tree pick-up will last until January 20. Trees with lights, ornaments, tinsel or stands attached to them will not be picked up. The trees must be placed on their side on the curb with no plastic bag or box.
