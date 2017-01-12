South Korea seeks arrest of Samsung heir as bribery suspect

Prosecutors requested the arrest Monday of the de facto head of Samsung, South Korea's biggest company, on bribery and other charges in the influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of the country's president. Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesman for the special prosecutors investigating the scandal, said that Lee Jae-yong, the 48-year-old Samsung Electronics vice chairman, faces allegations of embezzlement and of lying under oath during a parliamentary hearing in addition to offering bribes.

