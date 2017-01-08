Serious car accident on Berkshire Ave. in Springfield
Springfield Police Lieutenant Juan Rosario told 22News, police were called to 825 Berkshire Ave. for a single car crash around 4 o'clock this Sunday morning. The driver of the s-u-v lost control of the car and hit a utility pole on the side of the road.
Comments
Add your comments below
