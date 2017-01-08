Serious car accident on Berkshire Ave...

Serious car accident on Berkshire Ave. in Springfield

19 hrs ago

Springfield Police Lieutenant Juan Rosario told 22News, police were called to 825 Berkshire Ave. for a single car crash around 4 o'clock this Sunday morning. The driver of the s-u-v lost control of the car and hit a utility pole on the side of the road.

