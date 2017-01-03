Quirk may shield US coast during busy hurricane seasons

This image provided by NOAA. taken Oct. 7, 2016, shows Hurricane Matthew over the Southeastern part of the U.S. A new study finds wind and water shifts during busy hurricane seasons seem to provide a somewhat protective barrier for the U... WASHINGTON - A climatic quirk seems to be slightly shielding the U.S. coast during busy hurricane seasons, often weakening major storms just as they approach America's beaches, a new study finds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.