Prosecutor: 'Horrific acts' justify death for Dylann Roof

John Johnson pays his respects at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Johnson was visiting from Ocean City, Md., and made the church a destination fo... CHARLESTON, S.C. - Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof deserves the death penalty because he painstakingly chose to kill nine black parishioners over the color of their skin and felt no remorse, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.

