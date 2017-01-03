Prosecutor: Dylann Roof's 'hateful he...

Prosecutor: Dylann Roof's 'hateful heart' deserves death

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

FILE-In this Thursday, June 18, 2015 file photo, mourners pass by a make-shift memorial on the sidewalk in front of the Emanuel AME Church following a shooting by Dylann Roof in Charleston, S.C. A federal jury will c... CHARLESTON, S.C. - Dylann Roof went to a historic black church in Charleston with a gun and a "hateful heart" and should be put to death for opening fire on people who had gathered for Bible study, a prosecutor said Tuesday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Richardson told jurors who will soon begin deliberating Roof's fate that the 12 people at Emanuel AME on the night of June 17, 2015, were God fearing church members who opened the door for a white stranger with a smile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston Jan 3 America for all r... 3
News New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem... Jan 2 Cops are degenerates 84
News Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15) Dec 28 Cops are degenerates 43
Poll Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08) Dec 25 digger337 20
News Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10) Dec 25 Numbnuts 153
News State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei... Dec 22 MakeSouthbridgeYo... 1
News Homeless man spends cold nights in tent, but no... Dec 21 420blazer 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,393 • Total comments across all topics: 277,792,944

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC