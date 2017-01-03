Prosecutor: Dylann Roof's 'hateful heart' deserves death

FILE-In this Thursday, June 18, 2015 file photo, mourners pass by a make-shift memorial on the sidewalk in front of the Emanuel AME Church following a shooting by Dylann Roof in Charleston, S.C. A federal jury will c... CHARLESTON, S.C. - Dylann Roof went to a historic black church in Charleston with a gun and a "hateful heart" and should be put to death for opening fire on people who had gathered for Bible study, a prosecutor said Tuesday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Richardson told jurors who will soon begin deliberating Roof's fate that the 12 people at Emanuel AME on the night of June 17, 2015, were God fearing church members who opened the door for a white stranger with a smile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.