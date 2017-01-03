Police investigating accidental poiso...

Police investigating accidental poisoning that killed 4 kids

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

A criminal investigation is underway into an accidental poisoning involving a professional-grade pesticide that left four children dead and an Amarillo woman in critical condition, police said Tuesday. Authorities are looking into why the family had the pesticide pellets, called Weevil-cide, which is only supposed to be sold to people with professional licenses or certification and is marketed for use in rodent control in commercial transport of commodities and animal feed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston 13 hr America for all r... 3
News New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem... Mon The Worlds Bigges... 85
News Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15) Dec 28 Cops are degenerates 43
Poll Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08) Dec 25 digger337 20
News Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10) Dec 25 Numbnuts 154
News State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei... Dec 22 MakeSouthbridgeYo... 1
News Homeless man spends cold nights in tent, but no... Dec 21 420blazer 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,079 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,120

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC