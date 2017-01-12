Paralyzed detective who forgave shoot...

Paralyzed detective who forgave shooter eulogized as hero

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

FILE - In this July 5, 2006 file photo, paralyzed New York City police officer Steven McDonald poses with his wife, Patti McDonald at their home in Malverne, N.Y. McDonald, who was paralyzed by a bullet and became an i... . FILE- In this Dec. 10, 1988 file photo, Heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, right, meets with paralyzed police officer Steven McDonald at the Patrolmen's Benevolent Association Christmas party held at Jimmy Weston's... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15) 10 hr The Worlds Bigges... 45
News Agawam Police Officer charged in connection wit... 23 hr Cops are degenerates 1
News Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10) Thu Cops are degenerates 154
News Image Courtesy: John D. Connor | Connor, Mornea... Thu Cops are degenerates 1
News Fired Agawam police officers to attend hearing ... Thu Cops are degenerates 1
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston Jan 3 America for all r... 3
News New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem... Jan 2 Cops are degenerates 84
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,345 • Total comments across all topics: 277,883,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC