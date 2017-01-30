Overnight closures in Springfield due to I-91 construction
I-91 South lanes will be closed in the work zone and traffic will be detoured onto the ramp for Temporary Exit 7-6, from 10:00PM on Monday to 5:00AM Exit 1A from I-291 West - Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00PM each night to 5:00AM the following morning West Columbus Avenue will be closed from I-291 to Gridiron Street , Tuesday through Friday from 8:00PM each night to 5:00AM the following morning East Columbus Avenue will be closed north of Liberty Street, Tuesday through Friday, from 8:00PM each night to 5:00AM the following morning To continue to I-91 South: Take Temporary Exit 7-6 and merge onto West Columbus Avenue.
