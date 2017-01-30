Overnight closures in Springfield due...

Overnight closures in Springfield due to I-91 construction

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

Our pretty panel series continues! Pretty Panel on mass Appeal is a time to talk about different cosmetic tips and trends. I-91 South lanes will be closed in the work zone and traffic will be detoured onto the ramp for Temporary Exit 7-6, from 10:00PM on Monday to 5:00AM Exit 1A from I-291 West - Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00PM each night to 5:00AM the following morning West Columbus Avenue will be closed from I-291 to Gridiron Street , Tuesday through Friday from 8:00PM each night to 5:00AM the following morning East Columbus Avenue will be closed north of Liberty Street, Tuesday through Friday, from 8:00PM each night to 5:00AM the following morning To continue to I-91 South: Take Temporary Exit 7-6 and merge onto West Columbus Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ... Jan 28 Rockie 4
With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac... Jan 23 Anonymous 1
News Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15) Jan 12 Cops are degenerates 44
News Agawam Police Officer charged in connection wit... Jan 12 Cops are degenerates 1
News Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10) Jan 12 Cops are degenerates 154
News Image Courtesy: John D. Connor | Connor, Mornea... Jan 12 Cops are degenerates 1
News Fired Agawam police officers to attend hearing ... Jan 12 Cops are degenerates 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,385 • Total comments across all topics: 278,420,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC