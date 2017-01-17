Official: Troopers approached SUV before Springfield crash that killed 4
SPRINGFIELD - Massachusetts authorities say undercover state troopers approached an SUV in Springfield shortly before the driver sped off and caused a crash that killed four people. A spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told The Republican newspaper on Friday that troopers parked behind the SUV, turned on their unmarked cruiser's emergency lights, got out and approached the SUV Tuesday night.
