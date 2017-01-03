Obama says he'd back Obamacare repeal if GOP has better plan
President Barack Obama, center, extends his hand to greet Randy Bumgardener, left, the Assistant Chief of Protocol and Blair House General Manager, after his short walk from the White House, as he arrives for an int... WASHINGTON - Putting pressure on Republicans, President Barack Obama pledged Friday to publicly support repealing "Obamacare" if Republicans come up with something better, but cast doubt on the GOP's ability to develop a viable alternative. As Republicans prepare to gut his biggest legislative achievement, Obama implored his opponents not to pursue a two-step approach where the Affordable Care Act is repealed first and replaced after - perhaps years later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan 3
|America for all r...
|3
|New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem...
|Jan 2
|Cops are degenerates
|84
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|Dec 28
|Cops are degenerates
|43
|Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08)
|Dec 25
|digger337
|20
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Dec 25
|Numbnuts
|153
|State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei...
|Dec 22
|MakeSouthbridgeYo...
|1
|Homeless man spends cold nights in tent, but no...
|Dec 21
|420blazer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC