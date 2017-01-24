MassDOT explains what's next for the former toll booth plazas
Here in New England, we know the weather fluctuates day by day, and are waiting for summer to roll around to start attending Summer events, With over 70% of all startup companies and businesses running from home, how do you make your business stand out? You use video! NORTHAMPTON, Mass. - Phase 1 of the toll booth demolition was completed in early November, and roadway reconstruction projects are planned for this spring at the Springfield, West Springfield and Palmer plazas.
