MassDOT encourages drivers to give plows space as they clear roads
MassDOT's latest campaign, named, "Don't Crowd the Plows," is highlighting the need for the drivers to give plows more space to remove snow on the road. They said it's safer for drivers to stay behind plows and avoid speeding up and passing them, which can create an unsafe situation for everyone on the roadway.
