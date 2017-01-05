Mary Hurley to be sworn-in as governora s councilor
Former Springfield Mayor Mary Hurley will be sworn-in as a member of the Massachusetts Governor's Council Thursday afternoon. The Governor's Council is an eight-member elected body that provides advice and consent on certain matters pertaining to the judicial system, including appointments of judges, clerk-magistrates, public administrators, and justices of the peace.
