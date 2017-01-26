Man to be sentenced for plotting New ...

Man to be sentenced for plotting New Year's machete attack

14 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

An ex-convict with a history of mental illness faces up to 20 years in prison when he's sentenced for plotting a New Year's Eve machete attack at a New York restaurant in the name of the Islamic State group. Emanuel Lutchman, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization in August.

