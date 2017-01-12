Lotter challenging Nebraska 3-judge m...

Lotter challenging Nebraska 3-judge method on death penalty

A man convicted in the murder case that inspired the 1999 movie "Boys Don't Cry" has joined a fellow death row inmate in challenging Nebraska's three-judge method for determining death sentences. Attorneys for John Lotter argue that he had a right to have jurors, not judges, weigh his fate when he was sentenced to death in 1996, the Omaha World-Herald reports .

