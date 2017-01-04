Legal Minute with Cooley Shrair: probate vs. non-probate
A proposed class-action lawsuit argues that thousands of lottery players who were allegedly cheated by an insider's l CHICOPEE, Mass. - In this Legal Minute with the Law Office of Cooley Shrair in Springfield, Attorney Susan McCoy told us how you can pass on property to your heirs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Tue
|America for all r...
|3
|New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem...
|Mon
|The Worlds Bigges...
|85
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|Dec 28
|Cops are degenerates
|43
|Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08)
|Dec 25
|digger337
|20
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Dec 25
|Numbnuts
|154
|State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei...
|Dec 22
|MakeSouthbridgeYo...
|1
|Homeless man spends cold nights in tent, but no...
|Dec 21
|420blazer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC