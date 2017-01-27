InFocus: Lawmakers considering rail service from Springfield to Boston
On this week's special edition of 22News InFocus , we explore the proposals for and against an east-west rail connecting the state. You'll learn the history and importance of rail in Springfield and how your tax money is being spent right now on infrastructure projects.
