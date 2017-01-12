Human trafficking suspect Shuzi Li du...

Human trafficking suspect Shuzi Li due in court Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

If you are looking to spend a day with furry friends and want to do it in the convenience of your own home, you're in luck! NORTHAMPTON, Mass. - A woman accused of recruiting victims and then having them serve as sex workers will be in court again on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15) 3 hr Cops are degenerates 44
News Agawam Police Officer charged in connection wit... 3 hr Cops are degenerates 1
News Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10) 7 hr Cops are degenerates 154
News Image Courtesy: John D. Connor | Connor, Mornea... 7 hr Cops are degenerates 1
News Fired Agawam police officers to attend hearing ... 7 hr Cops are degenerates 1
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston Jan 3 America for all r... 3
News New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem... Jan 2 Cops are degenerates 84
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,658 • Total comments across all topics: 277,857,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC