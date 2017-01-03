Hoophall Classic 2017 Prospects: R.J. Barrett establishing himself as top player in Class of 2019

Montverde's R.J. Barrett #5 in action against Sierra Canyon during a high school basketball game in the Hoophall Classic at Springfield College on Monday, January 18, 2016 in Springfield, MA. The 2017 Hoophall Classic tips off on Thursday and as always, it brings some of the nation's top high school and prep basketball stars to Springfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.