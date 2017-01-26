Gut wins downhill as Vonn crashes for 2nd straight day
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy - Defending overall World Cup champion Lara Gut won her first downhill of the season Saturday while Lindsey Vonn crashed for the second consecutive day. Gut finished 0.05 seconds ahead of Sofia Goggia of Italy and 0.47 seconds in front of Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia.
