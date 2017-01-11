Girl killed in 'rape-murder fantasy' endured life of abuse
The 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was raped, tortured and killed at her adoptive mother's house had been abused or neglected in at least three homes during her short life. A lawyer for Grace Packer's birthparents tells The Associated Press they lost custody of the toddler over allegations that other adults were sexually abusing their children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan 3
|America for all r...
|3
|New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem...
|Jan 2
|Cops are degenerates
|84
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|Dec 28
|Cops are degenerates
|43
|Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08)
|Dec 25
|digger337
|20
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Dec 25
|Numbnuts
|153
|State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei...
|Dec 22
|MakeSouthbridgeYo...
|1
|Homeless man spends cold nights in tent, but no...
|Dec 21
|420blazer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC