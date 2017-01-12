Georgia gun store owner shoots, kills armed robbery suspect
A Georgia gun store owner's quick reflexes and skilled marksmanship may have saved his life and others when armed robbers came calling. Surveillance video shows Jimmy Groover, owner of Dixie Gun and Pawn, turning around when two suspects walk into his store on Dec. 26. Another employee raises his hands as the suspects charge in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|7 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|44
|Agawam Police Officer charged in connection wit...
|7 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|12 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|154
|Image Courtesy: John D. Connor | Connor, Mornea...
|12 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Fired Agawam police officers to attend hearing ...
|12 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan 3
|America for all r...
|3
|New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem...
|Jan 2
|Cops are degenerates
|84
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC