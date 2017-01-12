Georgia gun store owner shoots, kills...

Georgia gun store owner shoots, kills armed robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

A Georgia gun store owner's quick reflexes and skilled marksmanship may have saved his life and others when armed robbers came calling. Surveillance video shows Jimmy Groover, owner of Dixie Gun and Pawn, turning around when two suspects walk into his store on Dec. 26. Another employee raises his hands as the suspects charge in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15) 7 hr Cops are degenerates 44
News Agawam Police Officer charged in connection wit... 7 hr Cops are degenerates 1
News Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10) 12 hr Cops are degenerates 154
News Image Courtesy: John D. Connor | Connor, Mornea... 12 hr Cops are degenerates 1
News Fired Agawam police officers to attend hearing ... 12 hr Cops are degenerates 1
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston Jan 3 America for all r... 3
News New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem... Jan 2 Cops are degenerates 84
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,411 • Total comments across all topics: 277,862,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC