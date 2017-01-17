Florida Panthers recall Reto Berra, assign Denis Malgin to Springfield Thunderbirds
Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations Dale Tallon announced Thursday that the Panthers have assigned forward Denis Malgin to the Springfield Thunderbirds prior to recalling goaltender Reto Berra. Malgin, 20, has recorded eight points in 39 games with the Panthers during his first NHL season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|44
|Agawam Police Officer charged in connection wit...
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|154
|Image Courtesy: John D. Connor | Connor, Mornea...
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Fired Agawam police officers to attend hearing ...
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan 3
|America for all r...
|3
|New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem...
|Jan 2
|Cops are degenerates
|84
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC