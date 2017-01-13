Flag honoring Martin Luther King Jr. flies over Springfield City Hall
The flag honoring the memory of the late Dr. Martin Luther King flies over Springfield City Hall on Friday evening. The flag's raising, honoring the memory of the slain civil rights leader, followed a stirring tribute at City Hall.
