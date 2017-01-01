Father Albert E. Breton dies at 89; served in number of French language parishes
Father Albert E. Breton, a diocesan priest and member of the ordination class of 1954, passed away early January 1 at the Mont Marie Healthcare Center in Holyoke. He was 89 years old.
