'Fatal Vision' doctor claims innocenc...

'Fatal Vision' doctor claims innocence in family's slaying

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

A former Army surgeon who has always insisted he was wrongly convicted of slaughtering his pregnant wife and their two young daughters nearly 50 years ago won't give up, even if his latest appeal fails to clear his name, his lawyer says. Jeffrey MacDonald is "going to keep fighting and will continue to maintain his innocence until the end of his days," Attorney Hart Miles said after a hearing at the 4th U.S. District Court of Appeals on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac... Jan 23 Anonymous 1
News Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15) Jan 12 Cops are degenerates 44
News Agawam Police Officer charged in connection wit... Jan 12 Cops are degenerates 1
News Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10) Jan 12 Cops are degenerates 154
News Image Courtesy: John D. Connor | Connor, Mornea... Jan 12 Cops are degenerates 1
News Fired Agawam police officers to attend hearing ... Jan 12 Cops are degenerates 1
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston Jan 3 America for all r... 3
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,693 • Total comments across all topics: 278,305,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC