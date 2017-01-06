Excitement in Springfield over possibility of Puerto Rico statehood
Puerto Rico has been a U.S. territory or commonwealth since 1898, but in a few years, it could be joining the Union as the 51st state. The island's unique status has allowed free movement of people back and forth from Puerto Rico to the U.S. mainland for many years, but the island receives less federal funding than the states, and its residents cannot vote in presidential elections.
