Eurozone inflation spikes to highest in over 3 years
Official figures show that inflation across the 19-country eurozone spiked in December to its highest rate in more than three years, largely on the back of rising energy costs. Eurostat, the European Union's statistics agency, says Wednesday that the annual inflation rate rose to 1.1 percent in December from November's 0.6 percent.
