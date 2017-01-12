'Distorted thinking' leads to lockup of 'Pillowcase Rapist'
A notorious California serial rapist who muffled victims' screams with a pillowcase had his freedom revoked after his therapists said they were concerned about his fantasies and didn't think he had come to terms with his "distorted thinking." Christopher Hubbart, who was dubbed the "Pillowcase Rapist" for sexually assaulting dozens of women between 1971 and 1982, was recommitted to Coalinga State Hospital for at least a year, Los Angeles prosecutors said Friday.
