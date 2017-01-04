Class provides opportunity for high-paying jobs
If you are looking for a job in the fast-growing information technology and manufacturing sector, there is an opportunity that you should know about. Tech Foundry in Springfield is hosting a 14-week IT training program for those interested in applying IT skills within or in support of the manufacturing industry.
