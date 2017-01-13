Chlorine taste, smell possible for Springfield-area water customers
Residents of Springfield, Agawam, Ludlow, Longmeadow, and East Longmeadow may notice a slight chlorine taste or smell in their drinking water. That is because of a change to the disinfection process at the West Parish Filters Water Treatment Plant, which is run by the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.
