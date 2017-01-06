Child playing with candle caused fire in Springfield
A building on Spring Street in Springfield was evacuated Friday afternoon while firefighters worked to control a fire in one of the apartments. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire was reported around 2:13 p.m. at 37 Spring Street, in apartment 4R.
