Chargers fire coach Mike McCoy after 2nd last-place finish

11 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

The San Diego Chargers have fired Mike McCoy following a second straight last-place finish in the AFC West and a third straight season out of the playoffs. The team announced McCoy's firing about an hour after the Chargers lost 37-27 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

