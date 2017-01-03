There are on the CBS 3 Springfield story from 8 hrs ago, titled Carrie Fisher's death certificate confirms heart attack. In it, CBS 3 Springfield reports that:

Carrie Fisher's death certificate confirms that the actress died of a heart attack, but it says more investigation is needed to try to determine the underlying cause. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued the death certificate in the name of Carrie Frances Fisher.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.