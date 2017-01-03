Carrie Fisher's death certificate confirms heart attack
There are 1 comment on the CBS 3 Springfield story from 8 hrs ago, titled Carrie Fisher's death certificate confirms heart attack. In it, CBS 3 Springfield reports that:
Carrie Fisher's death certificate confirms that the actress died of a heart attack, but it says more investigation is needed to try to determine the underlying cause. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued the death certificate in the name of Carrie Frances Fisher.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Maybe she used dope.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan 3
|America for all r...
|3
|New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem...
|Jan 2
|Cops are degenerates
|84
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|Dec 28
|Cops are degenerates
|43
|Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08)
|Dec 25
|digger337
|20
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Dec 25
|Numbnuts
|153
|State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei...
|Dec 22
|MakeSouthbridgeYo...
|1
|Homeless man spends cold nights in tent, but no...
|Dec 21
|420blazer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC