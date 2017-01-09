Bud Williams will stay on Springfield City Council
Springfield's new State Representative Bud Williams has decided he'll hang onto his seat on the Springfield City Council. Williams told 22News Monday night that, of all the people who contacted him about holding onto the two positions, not one encourage him to give up his council seat.
