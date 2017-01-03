Bruins legend Rene Rancourt sings nat...

Bruins legend Rene Rancourt sings national anthem before Springfield...

11 hrs ago

The Springfield Thunderbirds welcomed a TD Garden staple to the MassMutual Center Saturday night, as famed Bruins vocalist Rene Rancourt took to the ice and sang the national anthem before the T-Birds home game against the Providence Bruins. Standing just outside of the penalty box, Rancourt sang both the Canadian and U.S. national anthem before performing his signature fist pump.

