Boy, 10, Sells Baseball Cards to Raise Money for Friends with Cancer
A 10-year-old boy had been selling his collection of baseball cards to raise money for two friends who have been diagnosed with cancer. Brady Kahle of Springfield, Massachusetts, has sold over $13,000 in cards so far.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|1 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|45
|Agawam Police Officer charged in connection wit...
|14 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|18 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|154
|Image Courtesy: John D. Connor | Connor, Mornea...
|18 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Fired Agawam police officers to attend hearing ...
|18 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan 3
|America for all r...
|3
|New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem...
|Jan 2
|Cops are degenerates
|84
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC