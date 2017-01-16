big y wilbraham

More than $200,000 was raised for local breast cancer support groups during the month-long "Partners of Hope" program at Big Y. Twenty-four support groups will split the $222,386 raised, including Survivor Journeys in Longmeadow, Cancer-Connection and Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, and the Baystate Health Foundation and Mercy Medical Center in Springfield. A portion of proceeds from the floral, produce, butcher and pharmacy departments were donated to the Partners of Hope program during the entire month of October.

