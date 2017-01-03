APNewsBreak: Ohio obtains hundreds of vials of lethal drugs
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Ronald Phillips, convicted of the 1993 rape and murder of his girlfr... COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio has obtained hundreds of vials of lethal injection drugs, allowing it to put a condemned child killer to death next month and conduct multiple executions after it, records show. Inventory logs obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request show the state received supplies three times in September and October for the first drug used in the process, a sedative called midazolam that's been at the center of several lawsuits over lethal injection.
