Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum
LaBeouf has been arrested early Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2017, after h... . Actor Shia LeBeouf, left, stands in front of a live-steam camera with the words "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US" posted on a wall outside of the the Museum of the Moving Image as members of the public join LeBeouf in chanting the words... NEW YORK - Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a New York City museum where he has been chanting "He will not divide us" in front of a live camera since Donald Trump's inauguration.
