6 kids presumed dead in house fire; Mom and 3 kids injured
The search for bodies is expected to be slow at a fire-ravaged home in northeast Baltimore where six children were presumed dead, a fire official said Thursday. The children's mother and three other children survived the fire, but were hospitalized, fire department spokesman Chief Roman Clark said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan 3
|America for all r...
|3
|New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem...
|Jan 2
|Cops are degenerates
|84
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|Dec 28
|Cops are degenerates
|43
|Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08)
|Dec 25
|digger337
|20
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Dec 25
|Numbnuts
|153
|State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei...
|Dec 22
|MakeSouthbridgeYo...
|1
|Homeless man spends cold nights in tent, but no...
|Dec 21
|420blazer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC