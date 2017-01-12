3 charged with helping fugitive before officer's killing
Loyd is wanted for killing an Orlando police officer outside a Wal-Mart in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. . Tricia Dennis and Orlando city commissioner Regina Hill, far left, pay their respects at a makeshift memorial to honor an Orlando police sergeant killed Monday at the parking lot of a Wal-Mart store and an Orange ... ORLANDO, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|13 min
|Cops are degenerates
|44
|Agawam Police Officer charged in connection wit...
|20 min
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|4 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|154
|Image Courtesy: John D. Connor | Connor, Mornea...
|4 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Fired Agawam police officers to attend hearing ...
|4 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan 3
|America for all r...
|3
|New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem...
|Jan 2
|Cops are degenerates
|84
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC