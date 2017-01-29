2 Springfield police officers injured...

2 Springfield police officers injured when suspect rammed car into cruisers

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News that police were in the area of School and High Street Saturday night, when they witnessed 47-year-old George Dobitsky of Enfield, Connecticut, driving erratically. Later in the night, police saw the suspect on School St. again, just before 9:30 p.m. One police officer pulled up behind Dobitsky's car, the other on his side.

