2 members of R&B band Tower of Power hit by train, injured

10 hrs ago

Two members of Tower of Power, a group that has been an R&B institution for nearly 50 years, were hit by a train as they walked across tracks before a performance in their hometown of Oakland, but both survived, their publicist said. Calling it an "unfortunate accident," publicist Jeremy Westby said in a statement that drummer David Garibaldi and bass player Marc van Wageningen are "responsive and being treated at a local hospital."

Comments made yesterday: 36,212 • Total comments across all topics: 277,874,426

