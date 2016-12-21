Trey Songz charged with assault after concert outburst

Singer Trey Songz has been charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer after authorities said he threw microphones and speakers from the stage during a performance at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. The Wayne County prosecutor's office says the 32-year-old Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in the 36th District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.