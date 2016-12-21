They loved her and she knows: Mardi Gras krewe honors Fisher
Addy Longlois, 7, dressed as Princess Leia, walks in a parade in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, a... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|8 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|Dec 28
|Cops are degenerates
|43
|Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08)
|Dec 25
|digger337
|20
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Dec 25
|Numbnuts
|154
|State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei...
|Dec 22
|MakeSouthbridgeYo...
|1
|Homeless man spends cold nights in tent, but no...
|Dec 21
|420blazer
|2
|18 months for Becket woman who embezzled $300,0...
|Dec 21
|420blazer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC